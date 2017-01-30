Franchise Gator Announces New Website Launch

Franchise Gator, the leading online franchise directory, announced today the launch of its newly redesigned website. The revamped site boasts a user-friendly design that offers easy access to the information visitors are seeking.

Franchise Gator’s General Manager Eric Bell said the new website’s cleaner design offers improved functionality and a focus on rich content to better assist users in their search for a franchise business.

“We are excited about the launch of our new website and the comprehensive information it offers for prospective franchisees,” said Bell. “Prior to its official launch, tests showed organic visitors spending 63% more time on the site, and reading 25% more pages. Clearly, the new site will prove to be a more valuable resource for our visitors, and therefore the franchisors we work with as well.”

The new website goes live today, January 30, 2017, and is located at the same address: https://www.franchisegator.com/

About Franchise Gator

Franchise Gator, a unit of Landmark Interactive, a division of Dominion Enterprises, is the leading destination for those seeking to invest in a franchise opportunity. Since 2002 Franchise Gator and its network of sites have offered information on hundreds of business and franchise opportunities available in more than 100 industries. Franchise Gator provides franchisors with a quality, cost-effective mode of franchise marketing. For more information, please visit www.franchisegator.com.