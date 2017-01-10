Four Connecticut AFC Urgent Care Centers Earn Prestigious Urgent Care Certification

American Family Care (AFC), the nation’s leading provider of urgent care and occupational medicine, announced today that four centers in Connecticut have received the prestigious Certified Urgent Care Designation from the Urgent Care Association of America.

Co-owned by Tom Kelly and Ron Krippner, the walk-in centers are located in West Hartford, New Britain, and two locations in Danbury. The clinics provides patients with walk-in, extended-hour medical attention with licensed providers for a large scope of medical conditions and has met all of the Urgent Care Association of America’s established criteria.

“This distinguishes our sites as true urgent care centers,” explains Kelly. “The health care environment is changing and it is becoming more and more important for patients to understand their treatment options.”

The centers are located at:

· 135 East Main Street in New Britain 860.357.6899

· 1030 Boulevard in West Hartford 860.986.6440

· 2 Main St. in Danbury 203.826.2140

· 100 Mill Plain Rd. in Danbury 203.826.2600

Kelly notes that very few centers are even capable of achieving this certification, as they do not meet the criteria. A designated facility must offer life-saving equipment and more extensive services than a walk-in clinic, which typically treats patients with minor issues such as sore throats or bruises.

To qualify for certification, the following services must be available on site during all posted hours of operation for the facility:

· X-ray

· Radiological equipment (imaging modality to perform chest x-rays, c spines, long bone films, abdomen, extremities, etc)

· Phlebotomy services

· Licensed provider with the appropriate training, skills and resources to obtain and read an EKG and x-ray on site, administer PO, IM & IV medications/fluids, and perform minor procedures (ex. Sutures, cyst removal, incision & drainage, splinting)

· Equipment such as an automated external defibrillator and properly trained staff

· Drug cart stocked appropriately for patient population (as determined by the facility)

With this certification, AFC Urgent Care and the Urgent Care Association of America demonstrate their commitment to provide patients with access to quality, appropriate levels of care. “We live in a world where fast food and pizza are at your fingertips, but good health care is not.” said co-owner Tom Kelly. “It can be difficult to obtain, and is not always consumer-friendly or focused on customer service. When we opened our first location four years ago, we wanted to change that.”

The centers also offer additional health services such as travel medicine, sports physicals, occupational medicine, worker’s compensation visits, immigration physicals, vaccinations and many other services. Most major insurance is accepted, as well as state plans, Medicaid and Medicare.

