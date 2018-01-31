Former International Paper Industrial Building Brokered by Kyle Vreeland and Greg Smith

The Realtors Worked Closely with the Lake Wales Development Council to Market the 273,384 Square Feet Facility to Fence Outlet and Create New Jobs

Lakeland, FL (PRUnderground) January 31st, 2018

The sale of the former International Paper Company’s 273,384 square feet indsutrial manufacturing building on State Hwy 60 in Lake Wales, Florida was brokered recently by Kyle Vreeland and Greg Smith of Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty (CBCSRD). The property was purchased by Fence Outlet and the company plans to hire up to 80 people to manufacture products for seven Florida retail locations.

“The project took some time because the building had to be just right for a specific buyer,” said Kevin Kieft, President of the Lake Wales Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council. “I was excited to see it work out and kudos to Kyle and Greg for getting it done.”

Vreeland and Smith worked closely with Kieft throughout the process of looking for a buyer for the facility. Kieft supported the effort by providing information to the potential buyers about Lake Wales, utilities, transportation, data access and the local workforce.

Coley Diaz, manager of Human Resources for Fence Outlet, said the building met their needs for a centralized location between between east and west Florida with rail access. The company has already moved into the facility, with plans to become operational in early February and is holding a job fair on February 1 to begin filling 80 new jobs at the facility.

In 2017, Vreeland and Smith also sold a 300,000 square feet industrial property in Auburndale for the International Paper Company and worked with Kieft to sell the City of Lake Wales’ Longleaf Business Park Industrial Development 30-acre fully developed industrial site.

Media contact:

Heather Celoria, Marketing Manager

HCeloria@SREland.com | 863.272.7151

