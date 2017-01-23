Former General Motors Leader Joins Digital Air Strike’s Award-Winning Leadership Team

Digital Air Strike, the leading social media and digital engagement company, is pleased to announce the addition of automotive industry veteran and former General Motors leader, Bill Taylor, to its senior leadership team. Bill joins Digital Air Strike as Senior Vice President of Partnerships.

In his role, Bill is responsible for the development and nurturing of all Partner and OEM relationships. He will be based in Digital Air Strike’s new Detroit-area location, which will serve as a headquarters for all of the company’s OEM and partnership activity in both Automotive and Strategic Markets. Prior to joining Digital Air Strike, Bill led the team responsible for General Motors’ Dealer Business Development Support, which included the dealer adoption of the GM Digital Marketing Program, development of industry-leading lead management practices as well as the management of the 80 vendor iMR Turnkey Vendor program.

“We are excited to have Bill on our team heading up our new office in Royal Oak, Michigan. His decades of sales, strategy and business development experience will guide our OEM and partner relationships,” said Dave Venneri, Digital Air Strike’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Bill has incredible experience building relationships and finding opportunities that will benefit our thousands of clients.”

In his more than 30 years of experience at General Motors, Bill worked at Chevrolet in customer relations, mediation/arbitration and Lemon Law activities, as well as district sales and commercial vehicle sales management. In addition, he managed the sales operations activities at Saturn, where he also implemented Saturn’s first-ever fleet sales program.

About Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media and digital engagement company that helps clients solve the problem of consumer engagement in digital and social environments while generating measurable ROI. A pioneer in digital response, social marketing and online reputation management, Digital Air Strike deploys industry-specific mobile apps, software and managed service platforms to monitor, improve and manage consumer engagement for thousands of businesses in the United States and Canada and six of largest automotive manufacturers. More information is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.