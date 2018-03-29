Former Drag Racing, Supercharger Innovator Celebrates 60 Years In Business (Hampton Blowers)

2-time NHRA Hall of Famer Don Hampton's superchargers are used by racing pros around the world

Downey, CA (PRUnderground) March 29th, 2018

When people think about the early days of Drag Racing of yesteryear…they also reflect on the people who ignited the sport by increasing the horsepower and accelerating that need to speed. Don Hampton is the Supercharger King. Hampton, known for being one of the 1st blower manufacturer to revolutionize the blower industry is celebrating his 60th year in business at Hampton Blowers. Don Hampton is also in 2 Hall of Fames (NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) & International Drag Racing) and is a 2-time National Drag Racing Champion. Even though Don is an octogenarian (83 year old), he works seven days a week only to take time on Sunday mornings to go bike riding with his wife, singer/songwriter Kathy Bee, who in the 80’s performed at numerous NHRA Drag Races.

Considering that Hampton Blowers is known globally, Don wanted to share this milestone by giving all his friends, colleagues and fans his free downloadable EBook called Hampton Blowers 60th Anniversary. Through stories and pictures, Don recounts memories of the “Good Old Days of Drag Racing”, when competitors shared tools, parts and ideas. According to Hampton, this was before big business took over the sport. Get more information at www.HamptonBlowers.com.

What’s next…Don would like to meet Jay Leno and go skydiving… again.

About Hampton Blowers

Hampton Blowers offers world-class superchargers crafted by Don Hampton, 2-time NHRA Hall of Famer.