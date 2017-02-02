Form 3D – A New England Leader in Metal Printing

3D printing has taken the world by storm. What started as a high-tech process only available to scientists, medical professionals, and engineers has now become an everyday technology that is vital for the prosperity of dozens of industries. Form 3D is a New England leader in a process known as Direct Metal Laser Sintering, or DMLS, which is beneficial over traditional machining and casting in numerous ways.

How DMLS Works

Direct Metal Laser Sintering is a highly-sophisticated form of 3D printing that relies on precise measurements and state of the art equipment to create components. Essentially, a laser melts a fine metal powder (available in a variety of materials) in very thin layers, layer after layer, until the finished product has been successfully printed. This allows for incredible detail, far beyond anything that conventional machining or casting could provide. DMLS allows for complexity, the creation of internal structures, the addition of small holes, and even the creation of very difficult angles and contours with relative ease. It is beneficial in numerous industries, including healthcare, aerospace, motorsports, lifestyle, biomedical, and others.

Available Materials

Form 3D uses several materials in its DMLS process, which provides its clients with the freedom to choose the properties they want the most. These include aluminum, which is incredibly lightweight, and stainless steel, which resists corrosion, making it perfect for the medical industry. There’s also nickel and nickel alloys, high performance steel, cobalt chrome for high temperatures, and many other materials from which to choose. Each provides a unique texture, finish, strength, and weight.

About Form 3D Solutions & Manufacturing

Form 3D Solutions & Manufacturing in NH, outside of Boston offers expert 3D printing, rapid prototyping and product development services. Call 603-534-2074 or visit: http://form3ds.com.