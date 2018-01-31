Forex Lasers Forum Initiated Discussion to Develop Cryptocurrency Section

Manchester, UK (PRUnderground) January 31st, 2018

Forex Lasers, a Forex traders’ forum held its first discussion to introduce a community to promote discussions on cryptocurrency related topics. “Cryptocurrency is the hottest topic these days. After repeated requests by members, we discussed about having a dedicated section or new community where cryptocurrency trading enthusiasts can have healthy discussions.” a spokesperson associated with Forex Lasers has said in his statement.

Forex Lasers is a leading site where people discuss about Forex trading on a regular basis. It has several sub communities like Forex systems, Forex analysis, Trading Journals, News Trading, Market Insights, Robotic advisors, broker talks, Forex training etc. Every day hundreds of people join this forum and spend their time discussing Forex tips with other people from different parts of the globe.

“There is an increased awareness among people today about trading platforms. Many people are actively involved in trading stocks, forex etc. to name a few. Internet and the introduction of cryptocurrencies have ushered in a new era. People are now slowly coming to terms with the fact that trading cryptocurrencies can help them in earning a lot of money. As a result many people are planning to invest money in cryptocurrencies in addition to forex trading. This prompted us to think about launching a new community.” the spokesperson went on to add.

In the new cryptocurrency community, people can discuss about the strategies and methods involved in investing in cryptocurrencies, the ways to earn money or make profits using them and to discuss multiple strategies. Just like our Forex boards, the cryptocurrency community will have cryptocurrency experts, brokers, and amateurs who are planning to put their hard earned money in this emerging field.

forexlasers.com has so far garnered a good reputation for retaining its position as an unbiased venue where trading strategies, signals, charts, currency pairs are discussed on a regular basis. There is also a sub forum dedicated to Forex training where amateur traders can get valuable tips from experienced traders and learn to trade effectively.

Cryptocurrency is still an unregulated market unlike Forex. But experts are of the opinion that the field has the ability to convert a poor person into a millionaire. The trading of cryptocurrencies happens online and the process appears to be transparent. Hence it is opening new doors for investors who previously had to stay confined to Forex Trading.

Disclaimer:

The content of the Forex Lasers Forum is for educational purposes only and contributed by external members without any moderation. This publication is not intended for use as a source of legal, business, accounting, or financial advice. The reader is advised to seek the services of competent professionals in the appropriate field(s). No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those expressed by other members.

Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained in Forex Lasers Forum is provided as general view of the forum members, and does not constitute investment advice. Forex Lasers Forum will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss or profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

The content on forum is aimed solely for the use by ‘experienced’ traders in the FOREX market as the contents are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in forex trading. Nothing on Forex Lasers Forum should be construed as recommendation to purchase any financial instruments.

About Forex Lasers Forum

Forex Lasers forum is a prime place for traders to discuss the latest expert advisors & indicators, signals & systems, plus broker discussion and reviews.