For Immediate Release: “YADA Changes The Technology World”

YADA Announces Three License Agreements

Palo Alto, CA (PRUnderground) January 16th, 2018

YADA the developer of YADA 3.0, which is known as “ The World’s Most Integrated Software Program“ and is the most innovated software ever created for personal and small business needs, is releasing “THREE“ Licensing Agreements } for the public.

YADA today announces that it has approved the release of three major { Licensing Agreements } that have the potential to change American lives. This licensing agreement is for a distributorship whom will ship YADA 3.0 to retail stores where you can use Yada 3.0 as a program to obtain a licensing for 10%%, 20% or a 40% royalty from the sell to major retailers known as ( BIG BOX STORES ).

YADA 3.0 is the #1 software program developed for personal and small business needs that has been drafted, designed and developed as the greatest revolutionary software program interacting with most, if not all of your financial needs.

YADA will use the income to fulfill a contract agreement issued which will allow Yada to be up-graded to an [APP] { Android, iOS and Windows Phone }. This will give YADA the potential for astronomical sales to major retail and online distributors.

Each quarter an accounting shall be done on the 30th of all gross income from approved shipment from the cd’s of YADA 3.0 software program to retail and online stores, which is based on your { Retail Licensing Agreement } you or your company shall get the allowed payment of your royalty each quarter from the distributor.

YADA has a national known distributor who wants to submit YADA 3.0 up-grade to nationally known retails stores. YADA has extraordinary potential returns from this program where it may be one of the largest percentage of royalty return possibly known. Yada can’t guarantee any amount. See the software on ( http://yadasft.com).

You will not own any part of Yada or Yada 3.0 software program. You will not own any stock, equity, or ownership or any interest into YADA or YADA 3.0 SOFTWARE PROGRAM, there is no guarantee on the amount of income or Royalty.

Under this agreement, YADA offers 10% Royalty from potential sales to { BIG BOX STORES } for $30,000.00 for $50,000.00 a 20% Royalty; and for 100,000.00 a 40% Royalty. This licensing agreement shall be for two years based on the anniversary date of the signed contract. There is a potential of $17 million in revenue each year.

This agreement is for potential income from { RETAIL STORES ONLY } of the YADA 3.0 SOFTWARE PROGRAM.

For review and detail to acquire licensing agreement go to blog on (http://yadasft.com/blog/).

“Having the ability to alliance with a major distributor and the public to acquire the right to be a part of this great instrument [ YADA 3.0 ] that can bring an excellent royalty to you and your family” said Cynthia Roberson, President.

​Contact:

For more information, please call Cynthia Roberson

At (559) 369-3413.

Or E-mail: Customerservice@yadasft.com

About Yada

