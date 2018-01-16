Food Truck Festivals of America Expands to 14 Markets in 2018 Launching in February

Boston, MA (PRUnderground) January 16th, 2018

2018 promises to be the biggest year yet for Boston-based Food Truck Festivals of America (FTFA), the country’s largest touring food truck & craft beer festival company. FTFA is branching out to new markets in 2018 including Panama City Beach, FL, and The Berkshires in Massachusetts. In addition, all first responders – from police to fire to EMTs – will be welcome at all festivals for free with a valid ID.

“We are particularly thrilled that this year we will honor the great first responders who keep us safe every day,” says Anne-Marie Aigner, founder of FTFA. “They help us every year, but this past year, with the tragic hurricanes, fires and earthquakes truly showed us the heroic work our first responders do and the sacrifices they make. We welcome them with open arms to any and all of our festivals!”

Here’s the complete 2018 Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival schedule:

· Panama City Beach Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

o Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach on Saturday, February 17th

· 4th Annual Great New Mexico Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

o Balloon Museum in Albuquerque, NM on Saturday, March 31st

· 4th Annual South Carolina Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

o SC State Fairgrounds in Columbia, SC on Saturday, April 28th

· 3rd Annual Syracuse Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

o NYS Fairgrounds in Syracuse, NY on Saturday, May 12th

· 2nd Annual Milwaukee Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

o Waukesha Expo Center in Waukesha, WI on Saturday, May 26th

· 7th Annual Worcester Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

o City Hall Common in Worcester, MA on Saturday, June 2nd

· 2nd Annual Seacoast Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

o Downtown Somersworth, NH on Sunday, June 17th

· The Berkshires Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

o Great Barrington Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 30th

· 2nd Annual New Bedford Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

o Fort Taber in New Bedford, MA on Saturday, July 21st

· 6th Annual Cape Cod Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

o Cape Cod Fairgrounds in Falmouth, MA on Saturday, August 11th

· 2nd Annual Louisville Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

o Waterfront Park in Louisville, KY on Sunday, September 16th

· 2nd Annual Asheville Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

o Asheville Outlets in Asheville, NC on Saturday, October 6th

· 5th Annual Red Hook Food Truck Festival

o Redhook Brewery in Portsmouth, NH on Sunday, October 21st

· 3rd Annual Wachusett Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

o Wachusett Mountain in Princeton, MA on Sunday, November 4th

Each Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival consists of 25-to-40 food trucks and 50-to-70 craft beers. The trucks come from a two-hour driving radius and the craft beers are a mix of local, regional and national favorites. “We like to say ‘leave the diet at home’ and enjoy a day of great eating and drinking,” adds Aigner. “Comfortable shoes and elastic waistbands are also advised!”

Tickets to all the FTFA Food Truck & Craft Beer Festivals are $5 online prior to the event ($10 at the gate). Special VIP package consisting of early entry (no lines!), free dessert, free water and $1 off beer throughout the festival is $25 online prior to the event ($30 at the gate).

For more information and to purchase tickets in advance: www.foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com.

Food Truck Festivals of America (FTFA) was founded in 2012. FTFA has created 60 festivals throughout the U.S. combining dozens of food trucks & craft breweries together in one place for a day of eating, drinking and fun.

About Food Truck Festivals of America

Food Truck Festivals of America produces high-profile events in the U.S. that feature the country’s best food trucks and a wide array of craft beers for sampling. FTFA is the parent company of Food Truck Festivals of NE and Food Trucks 2 Go, both founded in 2012