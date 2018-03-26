Fone Store Launches UK-Based Shop Offering the Best in Used iPhones iPads, iPods & Apple Watches

When it comes to electronics and smartphones Apple is difficult to top. Fone Store makes buying pre-owned Apple products simple, reliable and affordable.

Essex, U.K. (PRUnderground) March 26th, 2018

Experts and most users agree Apple leads the pack when it comes to electronics and smartphones. But not everyone wants to pay top price for a brand-new release. Answering the call for an alternative is new Essex-based shop and website Fone Store, who specialize in offering the best priced and highest quality used and pre-owned iPhones, iPods, iPads, Apple Watches, and much more. Customers have greeted the grand opening with enthusiasm. All products sold are thoroughly examined and accurately described and priced according to condition.

“We saw a real need for a quality place to shop here in Essex for pre-owned Apple products and that’s exactly what we are providing,” commented Louis Myers, owner of the Fone Store. “Along with providing great deals online as well. Our mission is to exceed even the highest of expectations from our customers.”

According to the Fone Store, some best-sellers currently include highlights like the Apple iPhone 6, Apple iPhone 6S, the Apple iPad 2, and many more. The stock is updated constantly, with more products added as products are sold.

All online orders generally arrive in the UK within 48 hours delivered by Royal Mail Special Delivery. Faulty products can be returned quite simply within 30 days.

Early feedback for the store has been completely positive.

Helen C., from Essex, recently said in a five-star review, “I am completely pleased with my iPhone 6S Plus I purchased from Fone Store. They were very helpful when I was shopping and it has worked perfectly. Fully recommended.”

For more information be sure to visit https://fonestore.co.uk.

About Fone Store

The Essex, UK-based Fone Store specialize in providing great deals for pre-owned/used iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and much more, all backed by first-class customer service.