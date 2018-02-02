Focusky Video Presentation Software Heads to Perfect with Bugs Fixed

Focusky focuses on narrowing down the slot for errors and complaints by revolutionizing its video presentation software.

HongKong, China (PRUnderground) February 2nd, 2018

Regardless of a person’s vocation, presentations and the pertinent skills are a pivotal means of reinforcing one’s reputation in an organization. An idea stands in need of a splendid and witty presentation to help itself garner the acknowledgement it requires to make a market. Realizing the utmost importance of appealing and diligently crafted graphical presentations, Focusky brings forth a video presentation software that offers a one-stop solution to all types of video production problems.

Mattie Lee, the designer of Focusky, together with his ardent team of experts has brought a great many changes to the tried and trusted video presentation software. Major bugs have been addressed and all possible efforts have been directed to make sure that Focusky’s clients benefit from a seamlessly operating video presentation software. The main issues that have been resolved in the latest version of the software are:

Riddance from the “the history animation cannot clear” error.

The “the shortcut key may have defined multiple operations” bug will not be a menace with the latest improvements.

The fixes allow the background music to be played during preview.

The “when publishing the presentation as video, the publishing process always stay in the 99% audio process, but succeeds when deleting the background music” bug has been eliminated.

No more encounters with the “the inserted MP4 format video is out of control to play automatically” bug.

The “the images of information in Animation Editor stretched” error has been fixed.

The oft-encountered error: “the Embed Web window of Page Editor cannot move on Safari”, no longer to pop up during operations.

The “the hotspot (Page Editor) turn into black in Safari” bug fixed permanently.

Eradication of other errors faced during project formation, such as freezing of the program.

The team at Focusky works tirelessly to ensure that its customers receive nothing less than a quality and efficiently-running video presentation software. Features, such as a large 3D transition effects’ library, a user-friendly interface, combined with the aforementioned bug fixes easily make Focusky dependable video presentation software. For more details, please go to http://focusky.com/ .

About Focusky

Focusky is a premium presentation creating platform to create quality animations, presentations and videos. It provides the killer business presentation tool for the users to deliver the awesome visual experience. Both Windows and Mac users can take good advantage of it to make the animated video for presentation.