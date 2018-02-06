Focusky Updated Its Animated Video Maker to V3.7.4

In this new year, Focusky made its animated video maker updated with the new features and bugs fixed. It aims to make the video creation more interesting.

HongKong, China (PRUnderground) February 6th, 2018

Focusky, the leading software company recently made an announcement of upgrading its “Animated Video Maker” to V3.7.4. With this announcement, the company is looking more focused towards the aim of making its animated video maker software more convenient and efficient for the end users. The announcement is also big news for those who love shooting and editing videos. The new update has made the video editing software a comprehensive one covering all the features that one wants in the ideal video maker.

Amazing Features To Enjoy In the New 3.7.4 Version

The announcement has brought some of the really incredible features with the recent updates in the current features. All the new features have enhanced the reach of the animated video software for business users comprising from IT, Finance, Advertising and other related sectors. Features like autosaving of videos, adding a vertical text box and the addition of line arrows etc is the range of the upgrades that are aimed to make the use of this software, a cherishing one.

With its enhanced options, the user can double-click on the frame to enter in the same. Importing the image with the real size has also been made possible with the new update. The animated video maker has even extended its characters limit up to 800 characters into subtitle box and benefited user with the Hollywood text animation effects to provide more options for editing. It has also made it possible for the users to convert their text into the speech with the help of voice-generating feature to get professional results.

Apart from above features, recent updations have also been made to tackle previous bugs such as “the shapes cannot align rightly” or “the images of some charts not appearing correctly”. Several arrow lines shapes are also available to get the shape according to user’s choice. There is also the addition of the line arrow with 15/45/60/75 degree that makes it highly efficient with various other options to edit it. The company has given enough attention in developing these features for its customers.

About Focusky

Focusky is a premium presentation creating platform to create quality animations, presentations and videos. It provides the killer business presentation tool for the users to deliver the awesome visual experience. Both Windows and Mac users can take good advantage of it to make the animated video for presentation.