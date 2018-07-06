Focusky Announces the Launch of the Ultimate Free Presentation Maker

Focusky’s free presentation maker can help marketers create presentations that grab the attention of their clients or audience.

Hong Kong, China (PRUnderground) July 6th, 2018

With entrepreneurs trying out newer tools for presentations, Focusky’s free presentation maker is making all the right noise. Business heads who are tired of using the same pre-installed software tools to make business presentations, can check out the very versatile tool from Focusky.

“In the past, while making presentations just required the use of PowerPoint or other installed software, but the things are changing currently. It’s now more of a movie production that goes into the making of an attention-grabbing video,” says Mattie Lee, the designer of Focusky.

Mr. Lee further added, “We, at Focusky are keen at inviting people from startups to corporate houses to try our free presentation maker and include some of the most innovative features in it. Our presentation maker is easy to understand. Its function keys and options allow anyone to make really superior quality presentation in a matter of few minutes.”

The free presentation maker is available for download to users of Windows 10/8/7/ Vista/XP as well as on Apple Mac desktop. The business persons would just need to use the software as per their presentation requirement.

There are features like built-in features like narration assist and royalty-free vector images and more. There are also features like 3D transition and mind-mapping that help the users to get a great perspective at the presentation from time to time.

Editing videos and presentations is not a problem at all. There are features like infinite canvas and a wide variety of video backgrounds that are even animated. So, there are features to increase the ease of making and at the same time there are attributes that protect the presentation with superior encryption. Not only does this free presentation maker help users make presentations, but it also allows them to share the presentations on a wide range of social media.

The cloud hosting also is a feature that will be taking care of the presentations to be available for the user to edit from anywhere. The Focusky also has a mobile app version that also additionally comes handy when the editing and sharing across platforms has to be done.

For more information, please visit http://focusky.com/ .

About Focusky

Focusky is a premium presentation creating platform to create quality animations, presentations and videos. It provides the killer business presentation tool for the users to deliver the awesome visual experience. Both Windows and Mac users can take good advantage of it to make the animated video for presentation.