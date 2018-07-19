Flower Turbines Is First Cleantech Company to Accept Bitcoin for Equity Crowdfunding Investment

Flower Turbines, With the Technology to Change the Small Wind Turbine Industry, Is Live on StartEngine

Lawrence, NY (PRUnderground) July 19th, 2018

Flower Turbines is the first cleantech company to be available for bitcoin equity crowdfunding investment. Today, it put into effect the bitcoin option as part of the crowdfunding platform StartEngine being the first platform to offer this option. Flower Turbines has already reached almost half of its first phase funding goal and can be reached at https://www.startengine.com/flower-turbines.

Flower Turbines has the ambitious goal of making its small rooftop wind turbines into as big an industry as solar PV.

The CEO, Dr. Daniel Farb, said, “We’ve solved the technology problems in making small vertical axis drag type turbines perfect for tight spaces and the built environment by making them quiet and more efficient. They make each other perform better when spaced correctly near each other. Usually wind turbines interfere with each other at close range. They also start turning at half the speed of most wind turbines (1.2 meters per second instead of the standard 3). This can revolutionize the market. Combined with an elegant design, this is a combination of sophisticated aerodynamics and Eco-Art. It’s a product that the owner can be proud of.”

The funding will be used to commercialize initial projects. It is now available for investment at https://www.startengine.com/flower-turbines.

The research behind the company’s inventions went through several cycles of computer simulations, engineering, and prototyping in Israel, where the group installed the first small wind turbine on the Israeli grid, won second place in the Cleantech Open, and was chosen by the Jerusalem Science Museum as one of Israel’s top 45 inventions of all time. It won the Eurogia label for technological excellence. More recently, the company was a winner in the US-China Innovation Forum in Houston.

Because of its technology, Flower Turbines can make a significant impact on pollution and climate change. It enables electricity on location in windy areas throughout the world. Its ideal use is a rooftop wind farm for a mall, factory, office building, school, or apartment complex, or a series of smaller ones for a house. The synergy of the turbines with each other means mass production and lower costs for the customer. The company’s goal is eventually to provide around 5% of the grid’s electricity in major markets. Because the energy can be locally produced, it saves on transmission costs.

The larger versions (15 feet high for commercial installations) are currently for sale only in groups of 10 or more by emailing info@flowerturbines.com. The funding will also help the company develop the residential size product. Investors of $1000 on StartEngine will be entitled to a discount when they become available for sale on the Internet.

Flower Turbines makes innovative small wind turbines with a cluster effect for multiple installations on each building.