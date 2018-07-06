Flower Turbines, Innovative Small Wind Turbine Company, Featured as Hot Investment

Flower Turbines, With the Technology to Make the Small Wind Turbine Industry as Large as Solar, Starts Equity Crowdfunding on StartEngine

Lawrence, NY (PRUnderground) July 6th, 2018

The equity crowdfunding newsletter Crowditz featured Flower Turbines as “Hot” and “Extremely Likely” to reach its crowdfunding goal. The article is here: https://www.crowditz.com/2018/07/flower-turbines-on-startengine/ In less than a week, the company reached almost half of its first phase funding goal.

Flower Turbines has the ambitious goal of making its small rooftop wind turbines into as big an industry as solar PV.

The CEO, Dr. Daniel Farb, said, “We’ve solved the technology problems in making small vertical axis drag type turbines perfect for tight spaces and the built environment by making them quiet and more efficient. They make each other perform better when spaced correctly near each other. Usually wind turbines interfere with each other at close range. This can revolutionize the market. Combined with an elegant design, this is a combination of sophisticated aerodynamics and Eco-Art. It’s a product that the owner can be proud of.”

The funding will be used to commercialize initial projects in the US and Europe. It is now available for investment on Startengine by clicking https://goo.gl/DGP1uC

About Flower Turbines

The research behind the company’s inventions went through several cycles of computer simulations, engineering, and prototyping in Israel, where the group installed the first small wind turbine on the Israeli grid, won second place in the Cleantech Open, and was chosen by the Jerusalem Science Museum as one of Israel’s top 45 inventions of all time. It won the Eurogia label for technological excellence. More recently, the company was a winner in the US-China Innovation Forum in Houston.

Because of its technology, Flower Turbines can make a significant impact on pollution and climate change. It enables electricity on location in windy areas throughout the world. Its ideal use is a rooftop wind farm for a mall, factory, office building, school, or apartment complex, or a series of smaller ones for a house. The synergy of the turbines with each other means mass production and lower costs for the customer.

The larger versions (15 feet high for commercial installations) are currently for sale only in groups of 10 or more by emailing info@flowerturbines.com. The funding will also help the company develop the residential size product. Investors of $1000 on Startengine will be entitled to a discount when they become available for sale on the Internet.

