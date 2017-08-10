Florida Georgia Line Lawn Seats: Ticket Down Offers FL GA Line Lawn Seats and Adds Promo/Coupon Code

Ticket Down has cheap Florida Georgia Line e-tickets for all tour dates. Ticket Down has extended promo code FLGALINE2017 for downloadable lawn seats, pit seats and GA.

New York, NY (PRUnderground) August 10th, 2017

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Florida Georgia Line tickets for their 2017 “Smooth Tour” which is currently underway. This incredibly talented duo has brought Nelly and Chris Lane as supporting acts. Fans have been giving rave reviews to Florida Georgia Line’s summer tour and their outstanding country and hip hop supporting acts.

2017 Florida Georgia Line’s Smooth Tour Dates:

August 10 – Bethel, NY at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 11 – Cuyahoga Hts, OH (Akron/Canton/Cleveland area) at Blossom Music Center

August 17 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center

August 18 – Hartford, CT at Xfinity Theater

August 19 – Pittsburgh, PA at KeyBank Pavilion

September 7 – Anaheim, CA at Honda Center

September 8 – San Bernardino, CA at Glen Helen Amphitheater (formerly San Manuel Amphitheater)

September 9 – San Diego, CA at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

September 10 – Phoenix, AZ at Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 14 – Wheatland, CA at Toyota Amphitheatre

September 15 – Concord, CA at Concord Pavilion

September 16 – Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 21 – Kennewick, WA at Toyota Center

September 22 – Missoula, MT at Adams Center

September 23 – Bozeman, MT at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

September 29 – Salt Lake City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre

September 30 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

October 1 – Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater

October 6 – Seattle, WA at White River Amphitheatre

October 7 – Portland, OR at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

October 12 – Jacksonville, FL at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

October 13 – Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 14 – West Palm Beach, FL at Perfect Vodka Amphitheater

October 19 – Birmingham, AL at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

October 20-21 – Alpharetta, GA at Verizon Amphitheater

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has Florida Georgia Line tickets for all budgets and seating preferences. Find Florida Georgia Line lawn seats, pit seats, VIP seating, general admission (GA), parking passes and more. Add promo/coupon code FLGALINE2017 for added savings on any ticket order.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with Florida Georgia Line or any music artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with or do we endorse any artists or venues in this release. Ticket Down and JP Media, LLC are not responsible for any errors or omissions in this release.

About JP Media, LLC