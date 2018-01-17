Florida Alcohol & Drug Rehab Moves Gumá-Jelinek Into Senior VP Role

In a move designed to accommodate a new era of growth, Marie Gumá-Jelinek, PhD (ABD), has been appointed Senior Vice President of Program Development at Desert Rose.

Gumá-Jelinek is a well-known and experienced professional in the substance abuse community in South Florida. She began her career providing psychological therapy to the underprivileged youth in Miami-Dade County, where she worked in collaboration with the Dependency Court as she provided individual therapy to foster children and parents.

After 8 years in the public sector, Gumá-Jelinek opened a private practice in Coral Gables. In 2010, she became department head of a medical stabilization unit at Mercy Hospital in Miami, for patients undergoing detoxification from substance abuse. Most recently, she served as Corporate Director of Community Relations at Satori Waters, a drug and alcohol treatment center in Ft. Lauderdale.

“I have found a new family that shares my passion, ethics, professionalism, and need to help,” Gumá-Jelinek said after Desert Rose Founder/Owner Jacob Webb announced her appointment.

Webb added, “Marie has such multi-faceted exposure to all aspects of treatment, and that has helped her develop a vision and enthusiasm for this industry. She is a hugely valuable addition to our team of professionals at Desert Rose, because she understands what we do from a clinical standpoint as well as from the business development end.”

Gumá-Jelinek was born in Caracas, Venezuela, and was raised in Miami. She majored in psychology at Barry University and obtained her master’s degree and doctoral coursework in clinical psychology at Carlos Albizu University, graduating cum laude.

Once a year, Gumá-Jelinek volunteers as a clinician on a medical mission to Mindo, Ecuador. She sits on the board for Kristi House in Miami, a private, non-profit organization dedicated to healing and eradicating child sexual abuse, physical abuse, and sex trafficking. She also volunteers her time as a clinical consultant for several city fire departments in South Florida.

Established in 2013, Desert Rose is a long-term, gender-specific treatment program created to help people overcome addiction and reclaim their lives. It offers drug and alcohol rehab in a 10,000-square-foot treatment center in Palm Beach Gardens.

Desert Rose is accredited by The Joint Commission, an independent agency focused on assuring quality of services and recognizing a commitment to meeting a high level of care. Desert Rose earned the commission’s Golden Seal of Approval in the first year of operation, and is licensed through the Florida Department of Children & Families.

