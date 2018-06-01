Florence and the Machine Promo Code for Floor Seats, General Admission (GA) and Lawn Seats at Ticket Down

Ticket Down has cheap Florence and the Machine floor seats, lawn seats, pit seats and general admission tickets (GA) for all tour dates. Add promo/coupon/offer/discount code CONCERT.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) May 31st, 2018

Florence and the Machine have announced that they will be going out on tour later this year in support of their upcoming album, High as Hope. This popular band that hails from London will begin their exciting 2018 tour in Montreal, Quebec on August 5th and they will finish their North American tour dates in Minneapolis, MN on October 20th.

Some of the venues that this beloved band will headline at include: Barclays Center, KeyBank Arena, Hollywood Bowl, Moda Center, Woodlands Pavilion, Maverik Center, Viejas Arena, Bridgestone Arena, Spectrum Center and The Anthem.

Florence and the Machine will also be a headliner at the following outdoor festivals this summer: Outside Lands, Life is Beautiful, Grandoozy and Skookum. Their supporting acts for this blockbuster tour include: Wet, St. Vincent, Lizzo, Kamasi Washington, Billie Eilish, Beth Ditto, Grizzly Bear and Perfume Genius (note: see schedule for detailed information on supporting acts).

Their much anticipated fourth studio album High as Hope, will be released at the end of June, 2018. Two of the songs that have already been released to the general public include: “Sky Full of Song” and “Hunger.”

Florence and the Machine 2018 Tour Dates:

Aug. 5 in Montreal, QC at the Osheaga Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Aug. 9 in Lake Tahoe, NV at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (with Wet)

Aug. 11 in San Francisco, CA at Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival – Golden Gate Park

Sept. 8 in Vancouver, BC at Skookum Festival – Stanley Park

Sept. 10 in Seattle, WA at KeyArena (with St. Vincent and Lizzo)

Sept. 11 in Portland, OR at Moda Center (with St. Vincent and Lizzo)

Sept. 14 in Salt Lake City, UT at Maverik Center (with St. Vincent and Lizzo)

Sept. 15 in Denver, CO at Grandoozy Festival – Overland Park

Sept. 22 in Las Vegas, NV at Life Is Beautiful – Downtown Las Vegas

Sept. 23 in San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University (with Kamasi Washington)

Sept. 25 in Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl(with Kamasi Washington)

Sept. 29 in Dallas, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (with Kamasi Washington)

Sept. 30 in Houston, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Woodlands Pavilion) (with Kamasi Washington)

Oct. 2 in Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena (with Billie Eilish)

Oct. 3 in Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center (with Billie Eilish)

Oct. 5 in Washington, D.C. at The Anthem (with Beth Ditto)

Oct. 9 in New York, NY at Barclays Center

Oct. 12 in Boston, MA at TD Garden

Oct. 13 in Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena (with Grizzly Bear)

Oct. 14 in Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center (with Grizzly Bear)

Oct. 16 in Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre (with Grizzly Bear)

Oct. 19 in Chicago, IL at United Center (with Perfume Genius)

Oct. 20 in Minneapolis, MN at Target Center (with Perfume Genius)

