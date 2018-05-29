Flood Damage Restoration Experts in Central Maryland Issues Additional Flood Warnings

Ellicott Flood Damage Experts, Restoration 1 Tell Us How to Be Safe and Prepared When You Return to Your Home or Business After A Flood

Ellicott City, MD (PRUnderground) May 29th, 2018

On May 28th Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency and directed the Maryland Emergency Management Agency to assist in Ellicott City’s recovery, from the flood damage.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Brian LaSorsa, 7.48 inches of rain fell in Ellicott City by Sunday evening, and the Catonsville area got 9.71 inches.

This flood happens just two years after deadly flooding attacked the Howard County city which was also declared a state of emergency. Officials urged residents to seek higher ground and avoid the area.

Restoration 1 of Central Maryland is issuing an additional warning for the residents of Ellicott City and the surrounding flood areas who have had to leave their homes and what they need to do upon returning to be prepared and stay safe during flood cleanup.

“I cannot believe that my hometown is suffering once again!” Stated Anthony Lioi, Operations Manager at Restoration 1 of Central Maryland. “We are available and have representatives already in the area ready to help the people of Ellicott City, Catonsville, and Frederick through this horrible time.”

Flood Cleanup: Safe Procedures for Returning Home After a Flood

Returning home to navigate home repairs that will be needed can be difficult. Be aware of what to look during the first inspection of your home for your personal safety.

Be prepared to get dirty. Wear old clothes, rubber boots and gloves when you first tour your home.

Make sure to have a camera (cellphone cameras are good to use) and a flashlight ready for your initial trip.

This is not the time to bring your young children along; seeing their home in bad shape can increase their trauma.

Before you leave your vehicle, look at the shape of power lines around your vehicle.

If the lines are up around your house it should be safe to get out of your car but avoid puddles and standing water if possible.

If the lines are down , contact the power company and stay in your vehicle. DO NOT GO INTO YOUR HOME UNTIL CLEARED

, contact the power company and stay in your vehicle. DO NOT GO INTO YOUR HOME UNTIL CLEARED Inspectors in your area may have put signs or tape up to warn about structural damage. If you see these warnings, do not venture past them until you have talked to your local authorities.

Even if there are no warnings and the power lines are secure, do not rush inside your home.

Do a thorough walk around the house, looking for loose power lines, damaged gas lines and visible structural damage. If you see any damage on the outside ask a building inspector to investigate before you enter the structure.

Use your nose. Gas leaks are very common and extremely dangerous after a flood. If you smell gas or hear a hissing sound, vacate immediately. Once you are safely away from the area call the gas company. Do not return until they have finished their inspection.

If you use propane tanks, turn off all valves and have your supplier inspect your system before you use it. This also goes for any gas or electrical appliances that were in the flood area. They must be checked for safety before use.

If your home does not have power, use a flashlight instead of an open flame.

Once inside, check the condition of your ceilings and floors.

If the floor is sagging, do not walk on it. If the ceiling is sagging, there is water damage.

If you choose to knock the ceiling down on your own, wear a hard hat and eye protection.

Never poke the center of a damaged area, as the entire ceiling can collapse. If you are unsure of your ability to do the work STOP and wait for a contractor.

Pump out your basement slowly. If the water is removed too quickly it can cause the basement walls to crumble and collapse.

Discard mattresses, carpeting, stuffed animals and baby toys. These items are most likely beyond saving and are a health risk.

Food and medicines that have been exposed to flood waters are not safe to ingest. Even if items were stored in sealed containers they pose a risk not worth taking.

Take pictures of the discarded items.

As you are walking the area, take plenty of pictures. These will be invaluable when it comes to dealing with your insurance agent. As you begin to make minor repairs document your work and save all receipts.

Returning to your home after a major flood is never easy. You may not be able to leave your vehicle or walk into your house the first time back. It is very unlikely that your family will be able to move back into your home straight away. By being prepared and knowing what you can expect, the first visit will not be as difficult to handle.

