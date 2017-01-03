Flipping Book Created by Mobissue Provides Best Mobile Reading Experience

Mobissue enables mobile users to convert PDF document and digital images into HTML5 flipping book. Readers can view HTML 5 flipbooks on any iPhone, iPad and Android device without a PDF reader app.

“With mobile devices becoming more sophisticated, it is convenient to read content while on the go. Mobissue allows easy viewing of mobile content and will automatically detect and adjust to different mobile screen sizes,” said Winston Zhang, CEO of Mobissue.

Mobissue converts PDF/images to flipbook with realistic page curl effect and delivers flipbooks across the web and mobile devices. The most realistic and advanced page-turning effect makes static PDF documents more vivid and keeps readers engaged throughout their flipping experience. The Premium version makes it easy to create multimedia flipbook and allow subscribers to add animation, customize backgrounds, add audio hyperlinks, newsstand embedding, logo branding, share via social networks, etc. Readers can turn the pages like real printed books and enjoy rich media.

Features of Mobissue include:

· An option to share digital publications via social networks

· A personal portfolio homepage

· Issue newsstand for mobile

· Notifications & ADs

· Instant managing of subscribers

· Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

· Option to view content analytics.

Mobissue provides a free trial version; interested users can download the trial version or directly sign in Mobissue online cloud platform to quick upload the PDF/images to digital flipping book without download the software.

For more about Mobissue features, please visit: http://mobissue.com/ .

About Mobissue

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Mobissue Software Co. Ltd is the global leader in HTML5 digital publishing software for creating mobile content. Improving on the traditional PDF publishing model, Mobissue has developed a cutting edge interactive HTML5 mobile publishing platform that doesn’t require a single line of coding for developers and publishers. With over 1 million users in over 50 countries, Mobissue is truly a world leader in digital publishing.