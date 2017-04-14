FlipHTML5 Will Hold a Giveaway of PDF to Flipbook Maker Recently

Aiming to let more users experience the higher function of FlipHTML5 PDF to flipbook software, FlipHTML5 cooperates with the big giveaway website to promote 3-month

HongKong, China (PRUnderground) April 14th, 2017

FlipHTML5 announces the giveaway of 3-month platinum plan for the PDF to flipbook software that will provide the customers with the opportunity to receive a code. With its help, their free account will turn to a platinum account, so that the customers will have the opportunity to benefit for 90 days from all the platinum functions on Giveaway of the Day (GOTD) website and to turn their static business PDF files into dynamic flipping books.

The unique promotion offered by FlipHTML5 will give people the opportunity to feel the difference between this pdf to flipbook software and many other flipbook software that have recently sprung up.

The software works with the most widespread digital format PDF that is used for flyers, catalogs, magazines, and other promotional materials. It helps businesses to promote their brands and products online. Thanks to the flipbook software, every customer can easily create pdf flip book that contains audio, YouTube videos, and links, along with animated effects. The best news is that the ready product is mobile, so that all customers with mobile phones can access them via email, websites or social media platforms.

Anna Lee, the Designer of FlipHTML5, shares: “We strongly believe that the FlipHTML5 pdf to flipbook software can change the digital marketing offering new opportunities that are much more efficient and affordable compared to the old traditional marketing methods. The world goes mobile, so we, too.”

To get the free 3-month platinum plan, please go to giveawayoftheday website on April 16. FlipHTML5 partners the website to benefit all interested users. Everyone from the website can get the code to activate the account as platinum users to take advantage of the advanced features in the 90days.

For more about the software function, please go to FlipHTML5 official website.

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.