FlipHTML5, the Quick and Easy Online eBook Creator for eBook Publishing

HongKong, China (PRUnderground) April 26th, 2017

Recently, FlipHTML5 announced the upgrades of its online eBook creator with the more powerful features. The Windows version for the software has been upgraded to version 6.2.3 with new features and fixes. With the new version, users can create and self publish the eBooks more flexibly.

FlipHTML5 is the online eBook creator that developed with the powerful cloud platform. The all-in-one solution could make the publisher in relief with simple work. From the creation to publish, FlipHTML5 takes every element into consideration and provides a series of tools for users.

As to the new version FlipHTML5, it has the following improvement:

Fix the bug of “error occurred when opening the project of which table of content contains newline”.

Now you can hide the shadow of the top left corner of the page.

Modify the default background for creating flipbook.

When publishing it to local html and zip document, the flipbook title will automatically show the previous one.

Now you can choose the clear template on desktop client.

Fix the bug of “cannot use the mouse to choose text in the Inputbox”.

Fix the bug of “in hardcover flipbook, some content will be hid mistakenly by bookmark when flipping page”.

Fix the bug of “the icon Click to View in Fullscreen cannot work on iPad”.

Fix the bug of “there is ghost shadow on single page when flipping page on Android device”.

Fix the bug of “the thickness will disappear when jumping to the first page from a certain page in double page book”.

Optimize the sound button function of PC.

Fix the bug of “there is no horizontal alignment between the active template, print text and icon”.

Fix the bug of “the title and icon are inconsistent after clicking the auto play icon on mobile”.

Fix the bug of “the icons are out of alignment in mobile client”.

The wonderful using experience is for everyone, just go to FlipHTML5 official website to free download. The amazing effect of the eBook will never let the users down.

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.