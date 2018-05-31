FlipHTML5 Page Flip PDF Is Integrated with the “Social Share” Functionality

Integrated with “Social Share” functionality, FlipHTML5 Page Flip PDF enables users to share their created flipbooks on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social networks.

Hong Kong, China (PRUnderground) May 31st, 2018

Knowing how FlipHTML5 can efficiently convert PDF files into flipbook formats is just merely seeing the tip of the iceberg. The truth of the matter is, this Page Flip PDF has been designed and created for various purposes. One of which is to offer the social media users with the capacity to boost their respective social media accounts.

Driven by the desire to enhance the usability of social media accounts like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit and all those on top of the list, Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, equipped such Page Flip PDF to aid the social media users and their audience. He remarked during the launching of FlipHTML5 that, “The Company envisions of taking part in the process of powering up the capacity of social media to be informative, entertaining and influential to its users.” From this inspiration, FlipHTML5 was integrated with the “Social Share” functionality, a feature that all of its users are endlessly thankful about.

Through the “Social Share” feature of FlipHTML5, users can get to upload all sorts of personalized flipbooks that they converted or created through FlipHTML5. This feature is not just limited to popular social media like Facebook or Twitter but can also be used in a wide array of social networking platforms such as Amazon, Pinterest, etc. For businesses that maintain a strong brand image through their social media accounts or for personalities who uphold various life advocacies, the use of FlipHTML5 Page Flip PDF has been proven to be effective in promoting products, services and ideas through social media.

To perfect the ways in sharing flipbook through FlipHTML5 in social media, the user must first upload its created flipbook online. One of the options that will be presented after that phase is the “Social Share”, which will open another window containing numerous social networking platforms of choice. Both single and multiple social media sharing are possible to execute. Added to this, users will also be given other choices to disseminate their crafty flipbook output such as “Email” and “Insert to Site”. The former is for sharing to a specific person or circle while the latter is often intended to promote insights, through flipbooks, in other websites.

Indeed, FlipHTML5 Page Flip PDF has so much in store for its users. To learn more, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/ .

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.