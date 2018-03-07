FlipHTML5 leverages its marketing campaign with new brochure designs. These new elegant designs will serve the users as inspiration for creating new brochures for their business.

HongKong, China (PRUnderground) March 7th, 2018

FlipHTML5 moves ahead with a new marketing strategy for the brochure maker. FlipHTML5, the leading digital publishing platform, unveiled new template designs for the brochures. The users will be able to use and customize the new designs to create elegant brochures for their business.

FlipHTML5 provides tools to the users to create beautiful brochures, e-books, magazines, catalogs, newspapers and user homepages from PDF files. It also furnishes a platform for the user to publish their books. The online e-book, brochure maker and the editor is a comprehensive set of tools for creating aesthetically appealing interactive presentations in the form of e-books, brochures and magazines etc.

The books comprise of animated text and images, interactive objects, animations, videos from YouTube or Vimeo, audio files and online links. The pages of a book can comprise of advertisements or banners. The content is presented in the form of slides or pages. The number of pages in a book can be large enough to constitute a book or a magazine. FlipHTML5 books can be created from available templates and can be modified and customized to create a unique look. Slides can be created from beautiful themes and a large number of animations can be added to the slides.FlipHTML5 shared a series of brochure ideas on its website. The users can get inspiration from there.

FlipHTML5 also provides a desktop client application with additional features such as creating books from MS Word or Images. The software also extends the facility for creating advanced animations. FlipHTML5 is an outstanding and innovative tool to meet all the needs of digital marketing and publications. Businesses can offer their clients an aesthetically brilliant and interactive brochure layout design to understand their product and explore different features of their products. The advertisement can be presented in the form of slides which explores different features of the product. The users can interact with the images to expand or read additional details about the product.

Digital publishers can create their interactive e-books and magazines to sell online from the platform of FlipHTML5. It also allows the publishers to integrate Google ad-sense to the books. Another way of monetizing books is to publish advertisement banners in the book. The flipHTML5 books can be read from computers, laptops and smartphones. It is a necessary tool for a modern digital marketing campaign.

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.