FlipHTML5 Introduces Revised Top Brochure Software on its Learning Center

For the users to find the software they want and make the competition, FlipHTML5 carried out the unique part to list the brochure software to make brochures.

HongKong, China (PRUnderground) March 12th, 2018

The digital publishing software FlipHTML5.com introduces, renewed state of the art brochure software on its learning center. The new software FlipHTML5 is all set to change flip book making by opening a new world of effortless experience. It is a hassle-free interactive tool and a fantastic brochure maker for converting PDF or MS Office and Images to flip books.

FlipHTML5 helps its users to create extraordinary personal homepages, allowing the others to find people’s digital publications online. The smart software can add all the digital publications into a Bookcase, and the users can create as many Bookcases as they want, and not only that, the users can subscribe to their own publications and receive updates automatically, for free.

Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5, stated during the launch of the revised brochure maker, “We have created this brochure software keeping in mind the needs of the users and have simplified the process.” The designer emphasized on some of the product’s key features, stating that it is SEO friendly, provides access to statistics, and is easier to share on social media platforms like Google Plus, Facebook, and Twitter. It is indeed the best software to make brochures.

FlipHTML is excellent brochure software that gives its users access to multiple book templates, great themes, and the product’s platinum subscribers can access the animation editor for true interactivity and page editor for adding video, audio or images, text, and links to the digital magazine.

FlipHTML5 is also the brochures making website that everyone can directly upload PDF online and make the modification. All published brochures online is mobile friendly which allows to access at anytime.

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.