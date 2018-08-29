FlipHTML5 Has Been Tagged as the Most Trusted eBook Generator Software of 2018

FlipHTML5 is an eBook generator software designed to help users create their own eBooks in a simple way.

Hong Kong, China (PRUnderground) August 29th, 2018

FlipHTML5, an eBook generator software company, has been rocked by last month’s news that went around the digital publishing industry. An elite eBook publishing organization announced that this software has been tagged as the most trusted eBook generator software of the year. The decision was based on the number of downloads of the software, the user reviews and a survey that measures users’ loyalty to use FlipHTML5 over other eBook generator software.

According to the organization’s chairman, most eBook-producing companies are looking for both aesthetics and efficiency when choosing an eBook generator software. They said that FlipHTML5 meets those criteria and it also offers a wide range of eBook generator software features, all working to the advantage of the users. This includes bookcase creation, fast social media sharing, subscription offers and the analytics behind every published eBook.

Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, gave out an odd reaction about the news. He stated during a press conference that such record is putting up so much pressure on the company. But later, he justified the statement, saying, “In a good way, the team behind FlipHTML5 felt some pressure in keeping up with the ever-changing demands by the users of this eBook generator software. Receiving the title as the ‘most trusted eBook generator software’ will surely drive more users to download FlipHTML5. Surely, from among them, criticisms will also arise. But those reviews and comments will be the reference for future innovations on the eBook generator software.”

People, who are interested in experiencing how FlipHTML5 works and the benefits that it offers to its users, can download the software at the FlipHTML5 website. New users need not panic on how to use FlipHTML5 because this eBook generator software is integrated with helpful demos and tutorials. In fact, video tutorials, which are accessible through http://fliphtml5.com/video-tutorial/, show that no professional skills are required to come up with a fantastic eBook through FlipHTML5.

From importing files to FlipHTML5, adding aesthetic effects for a more interactive eBook and down to the publishing process, this eBook generator software has the entire eBook-publishing process all too easy to accomplish. There is no doubt why it is this year’s leading eBook generator software. Those who want to create an eBook can go to FlipHTML5’s learning center to check out 6 simple PDF eBook makers.

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.