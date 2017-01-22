FlipHTML5: Free Digital Magazine Software Download Online for 2017

FlipHTML5 is specially developed digital magazine software that not only enables people to read the digital publications, but it also let them develop many interactive contents. It is vital to note that this free digital magazine software download comes with an excellent range of features that helps people create the best multimedia contents as well as share them online.

FlipHTML5 allows users to read, follow and download all kinds of flipbooks which are hosted on the server of FlipHTML5. In addition to that, users can manage each and every book in their FlipHTML5 by using the flipbook app as well. The free and interactive magazine publishing platform brings user an excellent opportunity to develop an outstanding personal homepage on it, making it simple for individuals to know about them and find their digital publications. Apart from that, it also allows users to collect all their digital publications automatically in an attractive bookcase that can be embedded into their website in a straightforward manner. Therefore, users get the capability to develop lots of bookcases as per their desire. When the readers love the embedded publications, they will immediately subscribe to the publications of the users and get the fresh updates automatically.

Plus, FlipHTML5 brings users a fantastic chance to share their digital publications easily on the most popular social networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Google and much more. It is incredibly simpler to distribute all kinds of digital flipbook to lots of people. Many users think that the SEO just applied to blogs or websites. But in fact, the content of flipbook can also be listed by the search engines without facing any difficulties.

This free digital magazine software grants users to access different statistics such as publications read, homepage visits and more. Moreover, it helps users to know more useful details regarding their readers and make everyone happy. These are the most exceptional and amazing features of FlipHTML5 that attracts lots of users towards it and cheer them to use this free software for their digital publishing requirements.

It is a smart and fast way to develop interactive digital magazines easily for various platforms and share them online. For more details, please go to FlipHTML5 homepage.

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.