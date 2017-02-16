FlipHTML5 Flipbook Software will be Used to Created Beautiful Stylish Photobooks

To take the users’ need into consideration, FlipHTML5 will release a series of well-designed photobooks varied from wedding to graduations.

(PRUnderground) February 16th, 2017

To meet the demand from the customers and market, FlipHTML5 made a new announcement that it would release a series of well-designed photo book demos which is created by their professional designers. It aims to help the users know how this flipbook software could help in photobook designing and marketing, as well as tell the world how wonderful software FlipHTML5 is in digital publishing.

“The topic of this series photobook varies from baby, wedding, birthday, family to graduation, travel and festival celebration.”Anna Lee, the designer of FlipHTML5 said, “All these page flip photobooks will publish on our website after accomplishment. It will be topic-related and full of the rich media. Of course, we will make good advantage of the animation editor of FlipHTML5 to make the images dynamics.”

FlipHTML5 flipbook software allows adding the YouTube videos to enrich the content. Therefore, in this series photobooks, the designers need to add a YouTube video to showcase the impressive memory moments. It is mostly created from the blank page; some are created by importing the images. It will be a different experience since most of the users just know converting PDF documents to flipping books.

FlipHTML5 marketing team believes that their designers will design the best demos to showcase the functions of this flipbook software as they are familiar with the software. They can utilize the free templates and themes to customize the page flip photobooks. It is also possible for them to define the whole atmosphere for the books. And these demos will be used in the future content marketing, which will be broadcasted all over the world. It will prove that FlipHTML5 is suitable for all walks of life.

“We will publish a series of page about these demos and how to use FlipHTML5 features to create photo books in the near future.” Anna added.

These stylish demos are bound to be wonderful. Look forward to their accomplishment. And for more about FlipHTML5 flipbook software, please visit FlipHTML5 site.

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.