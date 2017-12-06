FlipHTML5 Flipbook Maker Released Version 6.3.8 with Online Page Editor

The new version of FlipHTML5 flipbook maker announced the improvement both of the online platform and desktop client.

HongKong, China (PRUnderground) December 6th, 2017

FlipHTML5 released the version 6.3.8 for the flipbook maker with both the upgrades of online platform and desktop client. It added new features for the online platform to make the online PDF conversion and editing more convenient and powerful. For the desktop client, FlipHTML5 has been improved with the main bugs fixed.

The online page editor is indeed the great news for FlipHTML5 online users. They can now insert the link, image, video and audio to enrich the flipbook content without downloading the software and save more time in uploading. This feature only fits to the flipbook directly upload on the platform. In other words, those flipbooks uploaded from the desktop client cannot be edited content with this online page editor.

There are also other improvements of FlipHTML5 online platform. Now FlipHTML5 online users can add vertical flip mode and start on double page setting for the book-like content. They can also add auto play and interval attributes for Image Gallery, import table of content and optimize the performance of homepage, bookcase editing and analytic in mobile devices.

For the desktop client of this flipbook maker, FlipHTML5 added the new functions: enable users to search the table of content in Metro template and reload gif image after turning page. It also fixed the bugs according to the users’ feedback. Now the first and last page can display rightly after setting bleed area. The width image border can display rightly after resizing flipbook as well as it works normal after adding transparency of text. Besides, the annotation and loose leaf book binding type has been improved.

“We believe this upgrades will bring the users more comfortable using experience,” said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, “in the near future, we will figure out more functions for this flipbook maker and make you more professional in flipbook design and publish.”

To download FlipHTML5 version 6.3.8, please go to FlipHTML5 official site.

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.