FlipHTML5 Flip Book Maker Released New Version Update V6.2.2 for Windows Users

FlipHTML5, the top flip book maker for the publishers and marketers, updated the flip book maker with a series of bugs fixed in order to make sure the smooth and relax us

HongKong, China (PRUnderground) April 11th, 2017

Recently, FlipHTML5 got feedback about the flip book maker using experience and found there were important bugs in the software. In a short time, FlipHTML5 engineers solved the problems and released the new version V6.2.2 to provide the better using experience to the loyal users.

FlipHTML5 always thinks highly of users’ feedback to improve its software. This time, the flip book maker got upgraded with the following release notes:

Add defaults for the Android application icon and version name. Fix the bug of “error occurred in playing glowing animation”. Fix the bug of “cannot get search content when opening the project”. Fix the bug of “get the invalid character tips when saving project”. Fix the bug of “In the conversion to 95%, the process will be forced to close sometimes in command line”. Fix the bug of “the small block is showed in the toolbar when you do not set the logo”. Optimize the program to automatically play the background music in some IOS systems. Fix the bug of “the action is triggered when you go through the link to flip the pages manually”. Optimize the response method of link in mobile client. Optimize the interface of Envato template. Optimize the style of About dialog box. Fix the bug of “the mouse might be in editing status when manually flip the page”. Fix the bug of “the color of button text cannot be changed in the mobile client”.

FlipHTML5 flip book maker aims to provide the best using and reading experience to everyone. The publishers can also be the readers on FlipHTML5 cloud platform. To view the various contents, please go to FlipHTML5 homepage.

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.