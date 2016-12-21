FlipHTML5 Deals: Big Sales on Flip Book Maker with 20% OFF

FlipHTML5 has launched the Christmas special sale on December 13rd, which achieved the expected effect and brought traffic to the website. This flip book maker offers the 20% off for the pro, gold and platinum subscription. Anyone can be the free users and upgrade the account with the coupon code: C9F-AW7. Why not grasp the chance to enjoy the advanced functions before the Holiday?

FlipHTML5 seldom held the discount sale publicly on 2016, let alone the 20% OFF discount for everyone. It is a flip book maker that helps users to convert PDF into realistic page flip publication. With both the online conversion and desktop version, FlipHTML5 welcomes thousands of hundreds of users on 2016. It also provides the cloud platform for online publishing and sharing, which is popular for the free users.

For the markers and designers, FlipHTML5 flip book maker can become the killer tool to create interactive content. It allows them to customize the book-like layout, enrich the content with videos, slideshows and even the ecommerce elements. Considering the online marketing factors, FlipHTML5 makes it possible to social sharing and emailing the flip book. Besides, all content created is SEO friendly.

FlipHTML5 online cloud platform is another factor that so many people choose its services. Even for the free users, they can publish online with the beautiful bookcase management. For the paid users, they can publish more flip books online and take advantage of the higher features. For example, FlipHTML5 enables them to set the password for the flip book to restrict the readers. It is safe to publish online with FlipHTML5 cloud platform.

The content marketing needs the new elements and in 2017, new changes will take places. Time and tide waits for no man. There is only one chance left to enjoy the best services with less money. FlipHTML5 promised to provide the fast support services to all questions.

For more about FlipHTML5 features or go to use the coupon code, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/ .

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.