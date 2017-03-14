FlipHTML5—Best Scrapbook Editor Software for Digital Scrapbooking

FlipHTML5 scrapbook editor software can help to turn the best memories into a personalized scrapbook. It is easy to do that!

(PRUnderground) March 14th, 2017

FlipHTML5, the best scrapbook editor software, wins the support of millions users in that it provides the effective way to broadcast the content. FlipHTML5 can help to keep the memories in a stunning scrapbook with animated images and vivid videos.

How can FlipHTML5 do that? FlipHTML5 scrapbook editor enables users to create the content from blank or PDF/images. If users want to design the personalized scrapbook, they can design it from blank and add every element they need step by step with the page editor in FlipHTML5. If they need to fast conversion, they can directly import prepared PDF into FlipHTML5. FlipHTML5 will automatically convert it and provide the pre-designed templates for self customization.

FlipHTML5 provides the animation editor for the users to enrich the content. This powerful animation editor will help to make the scrapbook engaging, which enables users to add the videos, images, slideshows, flash and more to record memories. It can also help to add the animation effect to the content, which makes the reading interactive.

For publishing and sharing, FlipHTML5 provides the effective solutions with the online cloud platform. For the paid users, they can publish the scrapbook to local with formats like HTML, EXE, ZIP, WordPress Plug-in and more. For the free users, they can directly upload on FlipHTML5 cloud platform and share it via emails or send the QR code. It is also possible to share the digital scrapbook on the social network.

For the online publishing, FlipHTML5 specially provides the realistic bookcase for online management. Users and readers can easily find what they want in the online bookcase. The bookcase can also be embedded on the users’ official website to drive the traffic.

For more about this scrapbook editor software, please visit FlipHTML5 site.

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.