FlipHTML5 Announces the 2018 Best of the Flip Page Creator

FlipHTML5 flip page creator allows users to create stunning documents with a page flip effect.

Hong Kong, China (PRUnderground) August 28th, 2018

FlipHTML5 has come up with an idea of making lives simpler. The chief target of the firm is to allow budding and even progressed entrepreneur with ideas, which will come in handy while establishing their flip page creator. The attempt is made to ensure all the digital works can be performed with a snap of a finger.

The company has also announced the product to be free of cost. However, in this case, the features will be limited to the basic levels. Those who require advanced imaging and graphics can upgrade them via platinum membership, which comes at a reasonable cost.

“Innovation is a key to survival. FlipHTML5’s latest ambitious product is sure to solve issues and increases the competitiveness among the people and works for the betterment of any business” as said by Winston Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of FlipHTML5.

Zhang also explains the need for digital publication in mass media and communication. As per his words, “Digital publication has progressed in leaps and bounds and major changes, right from the compatibility and support system has improved for the betterment of a project. With the concept at hand, the attractive multimedia interface has popped up in quick time.” This explains a brief requirement of digital publishing today.

With FlipHTML5’s ambitious attempt at making the flip page creator, this concept is set to take a large number of entrepreneurs by storm. The time previously taken for designing such multimedia products has now cut down to half.

The company announces a pricing chart for those who want to try out higher edition levels of privileges. For instance, the storage levels for a person trying out for free will be restricted to a level. For those opting for the enterprise edition can afford to sit back and avail all the features innumerable times for various projects.

Those who want to make an electronic flip book can download FlipHTML5 to have a try.

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.