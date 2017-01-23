FlipHTML5 Announces New Free Flip Book Maker for Converting Enterprise Media into Flipbooks

FlipHTML5 brings new ideas to create a strong online presence to reach the target of every business. FlipHTML5 with its free flip book maker has transformed the way businesses display their content, bringing ease, affordability, and reliability of content delivery. The free flip book maker is specially designed to help in the conversion of enterprise media into stunning and unique flipbooks that capture the attention of prospects.

In addition to helping businesses increase the quality of their online exposure, FlipHTML5’s flip book maker also helps businesses to save time and money, two factors that usually deter organizations from digital marketing. The platform is free and easy to use, meaning that businesses need not spend on creating captivating flipbooks or hiring an expert to create one. It also means that more time can be spent on more important business issues.

With social media taking over the world, any success-oriented business needs to recognize the importance of having a strong social media presence by posting and sharing informative and captivating content on the different social media platforms. FlipHTML5 allows publishers to share their flipbooks on the different social media platforms, email them to friends, allowing them to read the flipbooks even when they are offline.

For more about the enterprise media, FlipHTML5 allows users to add the unique logo and background to the flipbook. Also, users can link the flipbook to the company official website to lead more for the readers. For the content of the flipbook, users now are able to enrich it with video, audio and much more.

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.