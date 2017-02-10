FlipHTML5: A Must Get iPad Flipbook Maker for the Mobile Marketing

FlipHTML5, in the 2017, will help to expand the mobile market with more features on iPad flipbook maker. It will become easier and more powerful.

(PRUnderground) February 9th, 2017

For a lot of people that have pleasure in mobile devices like mac, iPhone , iPad, and have really enjoy the lovely features on all this devices like flipbook on iPad which are basically built by iPad flipbook maker on flash, -features which is not compatible to all mobile devices- that can make the nice experience to turn bad. This is the reason why iPad flipbook maker FlipHTML5 is the best choice for mobile marketing.

iPad flipbook maker, FlipHTML5, has proven last year that they are not just in these are a mere player but a top player base on the ever improve and self-updated application which has basically erased most challenges the your of iPad flipbook as often encounter while making use of the devices. Not only this, as part of their effort to ease their customers’ stress and language barriers, they also launch the website in French and Germany languages.

Reasons why you must get FlipHTML5 iPad flipbook maker

· Because this flipbook make is with not only HTML5 like their competitors, but with jQuery so that those that their iPad is not compatible with flash can still make use of this features.

· Users can also read this iPad flipbook without the aids of PDF reader with FlipHTML5 iPad flipbook as long as it can be done on internet.

· It can also be view through devices like Android Tablets, computer systems and iPhone without flash.

· Flipbook made by FlipHTML5 has a multiple media such as button, image, sound and video. It can also enable any media to it for readers’ satisfaction.

· It’s can also help to create a customized shadow, background images, book margin, and toolbar colour, that gives users’ 100 percent control on it.

· It can easily access any publications from major browsers like Safari, Google Chrome, IE7+, and Firefox.

· It can search any text in-full and still highlights these text result in all the pages it find them.

Also, there is a series of newly added flipbook demos on their website to help the customers familiarize themselves with these new features on iPad flipbook. For more values for the customer satisfaction in their service, a new series of tutorial videos has also been released by FlipHTML5 on their website to teach all iPad flipbook users to be able to make use of the software.

Finally, there are many more of this features coming up this 2017 added to the learning center released towards the end of 2016 to solidify their position among other iPad flipbook makers.

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.