FlipBuilder Will Improve the Magazine Software for Mac in 2018

HongKong, China (PRUnderground) January 18th, 2018

The Flip PDF for Mac is engaging digital magazine creation software from FlipBuilder. The digital magazine software for Mac helps in creating attractive looking products with bright colors and visuals. This is easy to use and powerful magazine creation software that is designed to be specially used for Mac computers and notebooks. This magazine software for Mac has new as well as old functions to offer an improved user experience for Mac users. They will not find it difficult to work with the options and features offered on the Flip PDF for Mac.

Why Use Flip PDF for Mac?

The Flip PDF for Mac comes with plenty of easy to use templates and tools to make Mac magazine creation an easy job. The Mac users can create attractive magazines in PDF format and convert it into catalogs, magazines, brochures, etc. The Mac magazine can be viewed on iPhones and iPads. The software will be further improved in 2018 to offer better user experience and great mobile reading experience.

The following are some of the features that make this magazine software for Mac the number one choice among Mac users.

· The page flip animation option converts the created PDF file into a flipping style digital magazine automatically. You will feel the real flipping effect when going through the magazine.

· The software allows users to include audios, videos, photos, etc., to make the magazine more attractive and visually stunning.

· The Page Editor offers users the option to add links on the tool bar and in the magazine pages.

· The software offers you lifetime license and update for free forever.

· The digital Mac magazine created can be distributed to contacts through email, WordPress plugin, shared to social media, etc., at the touch of a button.

To know more about this software, please visit the website http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf-mac/ .

About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative and professional digital publishing platform, providing best solution to convert static PDF files into wonderful online flipbook. From design to delivery, we focus on simplicity in use and power in function. Unlike traditional printed publications based on paper, you can create an online elegant digital magazine within several steps.