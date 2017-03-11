FlipBuilder Wedding Catalog Software –Make Animated Catalog for Business

Flip PDF Professional is the best tool for enterprise to promote the online business. It can be used as the killer wedding catalog software

(PRUnderground) March 11th, 2017

FlipBuilder, the non-familiar software developers, now covers the business to wedding industry. Its wedding catalog software Flip PDF Professional now can help to create the interactive wedding catalogs for the online marketing. Save time and money to bring the wedding business to the next level, it deserves better!

Flip PDF Professional can help to convert PDF to flipping wedding catalog with the realistic page flip effect. It can help to decorate the catalog with fashion book-like reading interface. Besides, users can customize the flipping catalog details in the special style. It allows to brand the catalog with company’s logo, official link and the about page. In this way, the visitors can quickly get the brand in mind.

For the content designing, Flip PDF Professional provides the Page Editor for the users. This wedding catalog software can help to create the content with multimedia, such as hyperlinks, images, videos and slideshows. To make the content more vividly, users can add the animation effect, such as go to Page, Open Quiz, and Open Embed HTML Window. It is effective to promote the online business.

Considering the business development, Flip PDF Professional takes the marketing elements into consideration. After accomplishing the flipping catalog creation, users can upload online and social share with the friends and target customers. Moreover, users can send the flipping catalogs directly to its subscribers via the newsletter. If the users have official website, they are able to upload the book-like flipping catalog onto its website to bring more traffic.

For the offline marketing, Flip PDF Professional allows the users to burn the flipping catalogs on CD/DVD or the USB drivers. It is easy to distribute offline. For more about Flip PDF Professional features for free download the software to have a try, please go to FlipBuilder homepage.

About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative and professional digital publishing platform, providing best solution to convert static PDF files into wonderful online flipbook. From design to delivery, we focus on simplicity in use and power in function. Unlike traditional printed publications based on paper, you can create an online elegant digital magazine within several steps.