FlipBuilder Unveils a Free Picture Book Maker That Is Worth the Investment

FlipBuilder has unveiled a free picture book maker that comes bundled with a powerful set of features, enabling businesses to create eye-catching picture books with high ROI.

Hong Kong, China (PRUnderground) September 10th, 2018

Leading software firm, FlipBuilder has come up with the latest software solutions named Flip PDF for businesses. This free picture book maker is the software that businesses can use to make picture books. All they have to do is simply export the PDF files to it. If the businesses want, they can explore these picture books, market them as complete marketing tools, and create brand awareness and presence online.

Mr. Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipBuilder, said, “Businesses these days are looking for innovative ways to stay one step ahead of others in the competition. That is why we believe that using our free picture book maker is also going to help you in this league. It is easy to use.”

The firm has been around for a long time to know what works for a business and what does not. Thus, they have designed the software, which is not just a converter but also helps in editing and creating some marvelous picture books online. The add-on features include easy export from PDF and edit with rich media while making the picture books.

FlipBuilder’s software gives the options to download and save completed files in any format. Though there are scores of templates available, customizing each of these as per the domain and industry is simple, which adds value to any business aiming to create great brand visibility.

A picture book has Google Analytics support system along with features that will enhance the beauty overall. The end-users readability is a factor that the company has taken great care of, which is why there is no compromise on that. The final output file will not be too heavy and with easy to share buttons, the files are smooth to share via social media icons too.

It is great to note that FlipBuilder has taken great efforts to ensure that the readers find the business and its free picture book maker is worth their investment.

For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/ .

About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative and professional digital publishing platform, providing best solution to convert static PDF files into wonderful online flipbook. From design to delivery, we focus on simplicity in use and power in function. Unlike traditional printed publications based on paper, you can create an online elegant digital magazine within several steps.