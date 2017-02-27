FlipBuilder Introduced Agricultural Catalog Maker to Help Farm Business Development

The traditional agriculture industry needs the high technology to boost sales. Flip PDF from FlipBuilder introduces a agriculture catalog maker for the farm entrepreneurs

(PRUnderground) February 27th, 2017

FlipBuilder is a familiar name in the business world, and the reason for that is the company’s outstanding contribution to the digital marketing arena by Alice Lee. The company has come up with a new catalog maker that is perfect marketing and digital publication tool for the farmers and farm owners. This agricultural catalog maker is a complete tool that farm owners shall now be able to use to make the brochure or catalog of farm items from seeds, to fertilizers, and post it online.

Today, the number of smartphone, tablets, and computer users has gone up. In order to reach out to these users around the world, all that one has to do is publish the catalog online. However, one would need to do a lot more than just that.

What makes the catalogs gorgeous?

To make the catalog from PDF to digital publication, all that one has to do is use this software. Even if the farm owner might find himself struggling with using the modern technology, just basic computer knowledge would be enough to make it amazing.

The agricultural catalog maker from FlipBuilder is a great tool that comes with special editing features too. It helps the farmers to convert the boring PDF files to animated ones.

Therefore, the farm owners shall now say good-bye to dull static brochures or catalog of the past and replace it with the modern Flipbook catalog. They are animated, and the farm owner can insert images of the fertilizers or the farm animals with specifications. He shall be able to insert video and audio links along with a Shop Now or Buy Now button to help the clients purchase right away from their device.

The agricultural catalog maker is bliss for those struggling and yet ambitious farm owners who want to sell their products near and far. The software is SEO-friendly and easy to share across all platforms digitally.

About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative and professional digital publishing platform, providing best solution to convert static PDF files into wonderful online flipbook. From design to delivery, we focus on simplicity in use and power in function. Unlike traditional printed publications based on paper, you can create an online elegant digital magazine within several steps.