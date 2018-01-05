FlipBuilder Helps to Create WordPress Magazine Plugin for Website Optimization

FlipBuilder provides the Flip PDF Professional software for the users to create WordPress magazine plug-in for the website optimization.

HongKong, China (PRUnderground) January 5th, 2018

We are pleased to announce that Flip PDF professional has been proven to be the easiest way to create WordPress magazine plugin for website optimization. Ever desired to make PDF magazine come to life? Having problems publishing PDF magazine from original PDF document without coding? Well, Flip PDF Professional is the one stop solution for the users to create WordPress magazine plug-in for the website optimization with simplicity and flexibility.

Using Flip PDF Professional is as easy as ABC, achievable with some unique features since one can replace the static PDF magazine link with responsive page flipping publication and visitors can view the online magazine as a realistic page flipping book. It means that one can easily deliver the extraordinary reading experience to readers and engage them at the casual of the eye. One can easily create a unified shopping basket across brand e-commerce sites. Any item that a customer adds to their basket in a brand experience will automatically appear in their basket on any commerce site.

The branded and featured packed magazines can be scheduled to automatically publish in flash for pc and Mac. “We all live a busy life, there is little time to spend in front of a computer but with FlipBuilder it enables one to reach a wider audience, Flip PDF Professional software offers publishers digital WordPress magazine capabilities instantly across the most popular platforms like tablets and mobile phones allowing the user to publish magazine from anywhere, anytime.”Alice Lee marketer of flip builder says.

Most magazine contents are boring which may be irritating when viewing large content magazine. With Flip PDF Professional one can make the PDF magazine come to life by adding eye-catching rich media to the magazine content. While developing this software, FlipBuilder wanted the PDF professional users to enjoy while publishing the magazine and so this one unique feature could not be left out. The powerful page editor allows user enrich magazine with interactive elements like YouTube, Vimeo video, audio, flash, swf and animation. Creating an impressive digital magazine has never been too elementary.

Don’t wait!! For more information and download Flip PDF Professional software to make magazine publishing process facile and professional, click here.

About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative and professional digital publishing platform, providing best solution to convert static PDF files into wonderful online flipbook. From design to delivery, we focus on simplicity in use and power in function. Unlike traditional printed publications based on paper, you can create an online elegant digital magazine within several steps.