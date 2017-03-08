FlipBuilder Clothing Catalog Tool Supplies Effective Solutions for Marketers

FlipBuilder not only represents the digital publishing leaders, but also provides the useful methods for the digital marketers to promote the content online.

The clothing catalog tool is the latest innovative tool from FlipBuilder, with the digital publishing platform recently announcing the launch of the product. The product is designed to serve the fashion community, with a target at helping marketers get more from their marketing campaigns.

The tool (Flip PDF) comes with different templates, themes, and backgrounds, making it the comprehensive tool for creating a stunning, captivating and interactive clothing catalog from static Portable Document Files. With the internet and digital marketing ranked as the most effective marketing method, it is imperative for businesses to harness the immense benefits of having a strong online presence.

The animation editor in Flip PDF, dynamic multimedia like images, videos and links can be added to add to the beauty of the clothing used in the catalog and subsequently creating more captivating clothing catalogs.

The clothing catalog tool ensures that marketers and businesses in the fashion world do not have to break the bank to hire professionals to create stunning flipbooks, helping to save time and cost. The tool is easy to use requiring little computer skills to create a professional clothing catalog that will capture the attention of readers and convert them to sales.

Flip PDF has been able to bring simplicity into the creation of dynamic flipbooks that can be easily published online and read on mobile devices. Its business varies in almost all business for the publishing of eBooks, distribution of online newspapers, magazines, corporate reports, catalogs and business brochures.

About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative and professional digital publishing platform, providing best solution to convert static PDF files into wonderful online flipbook. From design to delivery, we focus on simplicity in use and power in function. Unlike traditional printed publications based on paper, you can create an online elegant digital magazine within several steps.