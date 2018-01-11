FlipBuilder Beautified & Updated Its Flipbook Software Website in 2018

Products developed by FlipBuilder include the popular Flip PDF Series, the Flip Office Series, and the Images and other formats. For the New Year, FlipBuilder updated its

HongKong, China (PRUnderground) January 11th, 2018

Dedicated to producing some of the best possible products for converting the static PDF files into stunning online flipbooks, FlipBuilder has grown to become highly successful in the industry. The team at FlipBuilder has always aimed at inventing the simple to use products like the flipbook software whose functions are full of power.

From designing of the products to the delivery of it, the experts at FlipBuilder have undoubtedly given results that exceeded the user’s expectations. With a successful range of exquisite applications that comprise the tools for transforming virtually any kind of document into elegant flip books, FlipBuilder has made a space on many of the professional desktops and laptops in the Industry.

Recently, FlipBuilder gave out an update for its website during the beginning of the year 2018 making the visuals much better. Quoting what the marketer of FlipBuilder, Alice Lee said, “FlipBuilder has recently updated parts of the flipbook software website with some exceptional features and visuals to allow the stay of the visitors worthwhile when they visit the website searching for the Flip PDF software.”

The updates on the website include:

l Many beautiful high-definition images.

l An improved layout of the Homepage to give it a better and concise design.

l Updated product pages with the newly added functions along with the new product box images.

l Enhanced small icons.

“Our online visitors will now experience a more seamless and vibrant view of flipbook software website and its deep online resources,” says Alice Lee. Along with the updates in the visuals of the website, the eBook visuals have also become better. So, instead of using the conventional printing publications based on paper, professionals can now use any one of the multiple flipbook software online to produce stunning digital magazines within just a few steps.

FlipBuilder offers the users with Flash and HTML5 flipbook software to build beautiful page flipping effect eBooks from PDF, images and Office files. Other than this, FlipBuilder also offers a unique customization at an affordable rate for those whose requirements are a bit distinct. Its catalog maker also is worth trying.

About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative and professional digital publishing platform, providing best solution to convert static PDF files into wonderful online flipbook. From design to delivery, we focus on simplicity in use and power in function. Unlike traditional printed publications based on paper, you can create an online elegant digital magazine within several steps.