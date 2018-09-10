Flexi solutions enable your organization to successfully compete in the dynamic and volatile healthcare market. Automate and streamline your financial processes with the tools and controls to support complex regulatory requirements and changing market demands.

Naples, FL (PRUnderground) September 10th, 2018

The healthcare industry is a challenging one in many aspects. Fortunately, accounting software company Flexi offers industry leading healthcare accounting software.

Flexi’s healthcare accounting software enables your organization to successfully compete in the dynamic and volatile healthcare market. Automate and streamline your financial processes with the tools and controls to support complex regulatory requirements and changing market demands.

With Flexi, you can streamline and automate labor-intensive financial management functions with easy-to-use accounts payable, general ledger, project management, and fixed asset solutions for various healthcare industries.

Throughout hospitals and across integrated delivery networks (IDN), Flexi’s solutions increase efficiency, improve accounting accuracy, and reduce labor cost. When implemented as part of an integrated hospital system, there are added efficiencies and cost savings to help optimize your business operations.

With Flexi’s industry leading healthcare accounting software:

Prevent shortfalls and missed margins with powerful analytic tools

Improve information flow through multi-entity processing and a faster closing process

Enhance regulatory compliance and security

Eliminate duplicate data entry

Reduce costs through enhanced project management and analysis

About Flexi.com

In the early 1990s, the founders of Flexi had the primary goal of providing companies with a non-proprietary, feature-rich accounting system that could be scaled to handle millions of transactions. But, the founders wanted the software to remain flexible enough to handle the unique requirements of any company. This is how Flexi was born.

Flexi, headquartered in Shelton, CT, has 25 years of experience designing top of the line accounting solutions. Flexi solutions have been installed at more than 800 locations worldwide and the company has a long track record providing accounting solutions to businesses in all industries. Flexi solutions enable your business to increase productivity, reduce costs, and provide the analytics needed to make informed decisions so you can grow your business. For more info please visit https://www.flexi.com.

About Flexi Software

One of the primary goals was to provide companies with a non-proprietary, feature-rich accounting system that could be scaled to handle millions of transactions, yet remain flexible enough to handle the unique requirements of any company, hence the name “Flexi”. Openness was critical so that the software application could be easily integrated into any system.

Flexi is your partner from implementation to go-live, with continuous high quality support. With 25 years of experience and Flexi solutions installed at more than 800 locations worldwide, we have a long and successful track record that businesses in all industries can count on for all of their accounting needs – even in the most complex environments.