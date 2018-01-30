Flexi Offers Industry Leading Financial Management Software Rich With Features

Flexi’s powerful accounting software was built by accountants, for accountants, to simplify the complex processes that accountants face every day.

Shelton, CT (PRUnderground) January 30th, 2018

Flexi offers industry leading financial management software that is rich with features. Flexi’s powerful accounting software was built by accountants, for accountants, to simplify the complex processes that accountants face every day. Flexi understands how stressful the period close is, how complicated multi-entity books can be, and how frustrating audits are when accurate reporting is not easily available.

Flexi scrutinized every step of the process and developed accounting solutions with a sophisticated level of financial intelligence built into every module, designed to simplify every step of the process.

Flexi’s single platform is designed to allow data to flow seamlessly; integrated from one process to the next/ So when it comes time to close the books, you have the data at your fingertips to move easily from soft close, period close, and handle all the auditor’s questions along the way.

Flexi’s comprehensive platform was built to simplify the entire accounting workflow process, allowing real-time data to flow securely, wherever it is needed. Every transaction detail remains easily accessible within the system, which means no risk of a broken audit trail. Flexi’s software is available as a suite or stand-alone products, and can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment.

Check out the features and benefits of Flexi software.

Contact: 1-800-3530-9492

info@flexi.com

About Flexi Software

One of the primary goals was to provide companies with a non-proprietary, feature-rich accounting system that could be scaled to handle millions of transactions, yet remain flexible enough to handle the unique requirements of any company, hence the name “Flexi”. Openness was critical so that the software application could be easily integrated into any system.

Flexi is your partner from implementation to go-live, with continuous high quality support. With 25 years of experience and Flexi solutions installed at more than 800 locations worldwide, we have a long and successful track record that businesses in all industries can count on for all of their accounting needs – even in the most complex environments.