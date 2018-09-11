Flexi-Lox™ Anilox Cleaning System, Globally Changing the Corrugated & Flexographic Sector and The Trifecta Responsible

Say goodbye to the hassle and safety issues with dry-ice, soda blasting or manually cleaning your anilox rolls. Flexi-Lox™ is a superior PM program with immense ROI.

Pensacola, FL (PRUnderground) September 11th, 2018

They say there’s no “I” in team. This is certainly the case with the recent partnerships that Sustainable Solutions International, LLC (SSI) has created with two powerhouse manufacturers and distributors.

SSI has prided itself on it’s patented line of products, helping printers in the corrugated and flexographic sectors, be better, do more and save money .

SSI’s patented Flexi-Lox™ Anilox Cleaning System comprises a microfiber, dimensionally stable cleaning blanket and aqueous solution. Making the cleaning process of anilox rolls simpler, safer and incredibly effective.

“I knew we had developed an incredible anilox cleaning system; I just had to team up with the best of the best manufacturers/distributors to make it come to life,” says Gerald Mounsey, President of SSI.

Allied Pressroom Products based in North America, with plants globally, is the sole manufacturer of the aqueous solution that makes Flexi-Lox™ as effective as it is. The Flexi-Lox™ aqueous solution has a Ph of 10.0 – 10.5, is NON-VOC and NON-HAP; it can be diluted up to 50% and safely disposed into the local sewer system, in accordance with local, state and federal regulations.

The Flexi-Lox™ aqueous cleaning solution produced by Allied Pressroom Products, has been noted by it’s users to provided superior cleaning results to anilox rolls. It is also effective in cleaning doctor blades, pumping systems, chambers and flexo-plates. Secondly, Allied Pressroom Products will be distributing The Flexi-Lox™ system thru their international sales organization and partners in many off-shore countries.

Which leads us to the Flexi-Lox™ blanket itself. Working in tandem with the Flexi-Lox™ aqueous solution, the blanket is like that of a magic “carpet”. The microfibers carry the aqueous solution, attacking the ink and cleaning out the anilox cells within minutes.

“Within 15 minutes of using the Flexi-Lox ™ system, it’s as if I’m looking at a NEW anilox roll,” John S., WestRock Maintenance Manager.

One may say these two products that make up the Flexi-Lox™ system, the blanket and aqueous solution, are “dynamic”. So for SSI to partner with Dynamic Dies, isn’t a shock. Dynamic Dies has been serving the independent corrugated market for 40 plus years.

“This was a no brainer partnership, I couldn’t be more please to have Allied Pressroom Products and Dynamic Dies on board,” says Mounsey.

The trifecta, Allied Pressroom Products and Dynamic Dies and SSI are without a doubt positively effecting printers world wide; producing and distributing the Flexi-Lox™ system globally. Effectively helping printers decrease their downtime, increase board throughput and create a cost savings of approximately $5000 per anilox roll, per year when Flexi-Lox™ is used in a weekly PM program. It’s no wonder the Flexi-Lox™ system has the full attention of pressmen, maintenance managers and corporate executive internationally.

