Flexi FMS Software Offers Industry Leading Financial Reporting Solutions For Enterprises

Flexi software offers industry leading financial reporting solutions for enterprises.

Shelton, CT (PRUnderground) April 2nd, 2018

Flexi Financial Report Writer, Renovofyi, is 100% browser-based and offers comprehensive, real-time financial reporting and analysis that streamlines the design, integration, and distribution of financial information.

With this reporting solution, users have access to the following features:

Design reports: Flexible drag-and-drop design and reusable components make report creation quick and easy. No need to start with a blank sheet. Work from anywhere using web access and shared centralized document design so everyone can share.

Manage distribution: Automated report delivery makes monthly reporting easy. Simply decide who, what, and when. Packaging and bursting assures consistency. Control access with integrated LDAP security and application security groups.

Automated report delivery makes monthly reporting easy. Simply decide who, what, and when. Packaging and bursting assures consistency. Control access with integrated LDAP security and application security groups. Analyze reports: Analyze reports all the way back to the transaction details, and create alerts using if/else statements. Let the data auditing and validation feature check your work. Export to Excel for additional analysis.

Additionally, the Flexi Financial Report Writer is fully integrated with other Flexi modules, like FlexiLedger. This means that any changes made in FlexiLedger are immediately available for inclusion in reports.

About Flexi Software

One of the primary goals was to provide companies with a non-proprietary, feature-rich accounting system that could be scaled to handle millions of transactions, yet remain flexible enough to handle the unique requirements of any company, hence the name “Flexi”. Openness was critical so that the software application could be easily integrated into any system.

Flexi is your partner from implementation to go-live, with continuous high quality support. With 25 years of experience and Flexi solutions installed at more than 800 locations worldwide, we have a long and successful track record that businesses in all industries can count on for all of their accounting needs – even in the most complex environments.