Fleetwood Mac Promo Code for Floor Seats and General Admission (GA) Tickets at TicketDown.com

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) April 30th, 2018
Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Fleetwood Mac tickets in conjunction with their 2018-2019 tour. This beloved legendary band will be headlining in over 50 Noth American cities.
Lindsey Buckingham has left the group, however, two incredibly talented musicians have joined Fleetwood Mac. Neil Finn of Crowded House and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers will be touring with the other Fleetwood Mac members: Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Christine McVie.
Fleetwood Mac 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
October 3 – Tulsa, OK at BOK Center
October 6 – Chicago, IL at United Center
October 10 – Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center
October 12 – Lincoln, NE at Pinnacle Bank Arena
October 14 – Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena
October 16 – Indianapolis, IN at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
October 18 – Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center
October 20 – St. Louis, MO at Scottrade Center
October 22 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center
October 26 – Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena
October 28 – Milwaukee, WI at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
October 30 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
November 1 – Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena
November 3 – Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre
November 5 – Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre
November 7 – Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena
November 10 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place
November 12 – Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome
November 14 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena
November 17 – Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome
November 19 – Portland, OR at Moda Center
November 21 – San Jose, CA at SAP Center at San Jose
November 23 – Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center
November 25 – Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena
November 28 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Arena
November 30 – Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena
December 3 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center
December 6 – Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center
December 8 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena
December 11 – Inglewood, CA at The Forum
December 13 – Inglewood, CA at The Forum
February 5, 2019 – Houston, TX at Toyota Center
February 7 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center
February 9 – Austin, TX at Frank Erwin Center
February 13 – Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
February 16 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center
February 18 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena
February 20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL at BB&T Center
February 22 – Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena
February 24 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center
February 27 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
March 3 – Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena
March 5 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
March 9 – Atlantic City, NJ at Boardwalk Hall
March 11 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
March 13 – Newark, NJ at Prudential Center
March 15 – Hartford, CT at XL CENTER
March 20 – Albany, NY at Times Union Center
March 24 – Baltimore, MD at Royal Farms Arena
March 26 – Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center
March 31 – Boston, MA at TD Garden
April 5 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center
