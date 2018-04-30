Fleetwood Mac Promo Code for Floor Seats and General Admission (GA) Tickets at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has cheap Fleetwood Mac floor seats and general admission tickets (GA) for all tour dates, add promo/coupon/offer/discount code CONCERT to save.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) April 30th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Fleetwood Mac tickets in conjunction with their 2018-2019 tour. This beloved legendary band will be headlining in over 50 Noth American cities.

Lindsey Buckingham has left the group, however, two incredibly talented musicians have joined Fleetwood Mac. Neil Finn of Crowded House and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers will be touring with the other Fleetwood Mac members: Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Christine McVie.

Fleetwood Mac 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

October 3 – Tulsa, OK at BOK Center

October 6 – Chicago, IL at United Center

October 10 – Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center

October 12 – Lincoln, NE at Pinnacle Bank Arena

October 14 – Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena

October 16 – Indianapolis, IN at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

October 18 – Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center

October 20 – St. Louis, MO at Scottrade Center

October 22 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

October 26 – Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena

October 28 – Milwaukee, WI at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

October 30 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

November 1 – Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

November 3 – Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre

November 5 – Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre

November 7 – Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena

November 10 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

November 12 – Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome

November 14 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

November 17 – Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome

November 19 – Portland, OR at Moda Center

November 21 – San Jose, CA at SAP Center at San Jose

November 23 – Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center

November 25 – Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena

November 28 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Arena

November 30 – Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena

December 3 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

December 6 – Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center

December 8 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena

December 11 – Inglewood, CA at The Forum

December 13 – Inglewood, CA at The Forum

February 5, 2019 – Houston, TX at Toyota Center

February 7 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

February 9 – Austin, TX at Frank Erwin Center

February 13 – Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena at The BJCC

February 16 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

February 18 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

February 20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL at BB&T Center

February 22 – Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena

February 24 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center

February 27 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

March 3 – Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena

March 5 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

March 9 – Atlantic City, NJ at Boardwalk Hall

March 11 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

March 13 – Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

March 15 – Hartford, CT at XL CENTER

March 20 – Albany, NY at Times Union Center

March 24 – Baltimore, MD at Royal Farms Arena

March 26 – Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center

March 31 – Boston, MA at TD Garden

April 5 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has cheap Fleetwood Mac concert tickets for all tour dates. Find cheap Fleetwood Mac floor seats, general admission (GA), front row seats, VIP seating, meet and greet, upper and lower level, premier seating and more. Add promo/coupon code CONCERT for added savings on any ticket order.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any of the artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with or do we endorse any artists or venues in this release.

About JP Media, LLC