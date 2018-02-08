FLANK Reveals the No. 1 Thing Businesses Need to Do Right Now for GDPR Compliance

FLANK has the answer. Download the GDPR All-in-One Global Compliance Toolkit that comes complete with world-class documentation for GDPR compliance for U.S. businesses.

You need to obtain GDPR compliance documentation. That’s right, information security, privacy, and operational policies, procedures, forms, consent checklists, and more. Why? Because a large part of GDPR compliance for U.S. businesses revolves around the importance of documentation. Without proper policies and procedures, compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is almost impossible.

FLANK has the answer. Download the GDPR All-in-One Global Compliance Toolkit that comes complete with the following world-class documentation for GDPR compliance for U.S. businesses:

1. GDPR Compliance Requirements and Overview Matrix

2. GDPR Mapping to ISO 27001/270012 Matrix

3. GDPR Compliance Checklist

4. ISO 27001/27002: 2013 All-in-One Toolkit

5. Information Security & Cybersecurity Policy and Procedures Manual

6. Incident Response and Breach Reporting Program – GDPR

7. Breach Notice Letter (Enhanced for GDPR)

8. Third-Party Due-Diligence & Vendor Management Program – GDPR

9. Data Privacy Notices for Websites (enhanced for GDPR)

10. Data Processing Policy and Procedures – GDPR

11. Data Processing for Special Categories Policy and Procedures – GDPR

12. GDPR Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) Template Program

13. Data Protection Officer (DPO) Policy and Procedures – GDPR

14. Data Protection Policy and Procedures – GDPR

15. Data Quality Policy and Procedures – GDPR

16. GDPR Consent Checklist

17. Personal Data Inventory Matrix for Data Subjects – GDPR

18. Records of Processing Activities Matrix for Data Subjects – GDPR

19. Right of Access Policy and Procedures – GDPR

20. Right to Data Portability Policy and Procedures – GDPR

21. Right to Erasure Policy and Procedures – GDPR

22. Right to Object Policy and Procedures – GDPR

23. Right to Rectification Policy and Procedures – GDPR

24. Right to Restriction Policy and Procedures – GDPR

