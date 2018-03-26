FLANK Offering DFARS NIST 800-171 Compliance & Certification for Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland Federal Defense Contractors

FLANK offers DFARS NIST 800-171 services and solutions for Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland federal defense contractors

Arlington, Virginia (PRUnderground) March 26th, 2018

FLANK, an Arlington, VA based defense compliance firm, offers fixed-fee DFARS NIST 800-171 compliance & certification services and solutions for Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland federal defense contractors. With massive cybersecurity compliance mandates now in place for DoD contractors, tens of thousands of businesses are being impacted, ultimately requiring annual compliance.

The solution is to turn to FLANK for proven and trusted services for DFARS NIST 800-171, along with FISMA compliance, certification & accreditation, and more.

FLANK offers the following DFARS NIST 800-171 services and solutions for Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland federal defense contractors:

Readiness & Gap Assessments

Policy and Procedures Writing

DFARS NIST 800-171 Policy Templates & Toolkits

Continuous Monitoring Services

Ongoing Regulatory Compliance Outsourcing Services

Contact us at info@flank.org to learn more.

About Us

We’re global experts when it comes to security, governance, and compliance solutions, there’s no debating that, and we can help you implement efficient and scalable solutions for your growing business. Security can be difficult, compliance can be challenging, and governance can be costly – we more than understand these issues – and it’s why you should be talking to Flank, the organization that helps you in “protecting your perimeter”.

We’re Flank. “to defend or guard at the flank”.

About FLANK

Compliance can be incredibly difficult, challenging and taxing – we more than understand – and its why businesses around the world turn to FLANK for helping with a myriad of regulatory issues, ranging from comprehensive information security policies and procedures writing to security awareness training, and so much more. Don’t trust your critical compliance needs to just anybody, work with the global experts who’ve gained a reputation as hard-working, intelligent, and extremely knowledgeable professionals that are truly second to none.