FLANK Offering Comprehensive GDPR Compliance Consulting Solutions for Houston, TX Businesses as May, 2018 Deadline Approaches

Houston, TX (PRUnderground) April 24th, 2018

FLANK, North America’s leading provider of GDPR compliance consulting services, is offering comprehensive services and solutions for Houston, TX businesses seeking much-needed assistance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). With the May, 2018 deadline fast approaching, businesses in Houston, TX that store, process, and/or transmit personal data for EU data subjects must become GDPR compliant. FLANK can help.

How?

By offering a world-class GDPR All-in-One Global Compliance Toolkit that’s available for instant download at flank.org. The toolkit contains all the essential documents that U.S. businesses need for becoming GDPR compliant. Heavy fines and penalties could be levied against U.S. businesses for non-GDPR compliance, so talk to the experts today at flank.org.

As for FLANK’s GDPR All-in-One Global Compliance Toolkit, it comes complete with hundreds of pages of professionally developed, well-written, and easy-to-use and implement policies, forms, checklists, and so much more. Visit flank.org to learn more about the GDPR All-in-One Global Compliance Toolkit.

